Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

