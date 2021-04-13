Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SCWorx Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

