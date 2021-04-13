Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 271,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TNXP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.46.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

