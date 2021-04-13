Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BMRA stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $12.75.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

