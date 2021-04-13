Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $140.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.38. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $141.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

