Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Santander lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 819,355 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

