The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $66.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 687,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,914,000 after acquiring an additional 138,392 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.