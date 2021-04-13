Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.