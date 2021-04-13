Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Veru worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

