Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 4,600 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,681,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,676,150.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,470.00.

Shares of CVE:RUP opened at C$4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$692.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

