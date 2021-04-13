Brian Keith Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lyft by 7.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

