Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of International Money Express worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $567.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

