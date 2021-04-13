XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in XOMA were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. XOMA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

