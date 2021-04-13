Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson Sells 11,575 Shares of Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRC opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,462,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.