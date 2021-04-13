Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $400.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 375.66 ($4.91), with a volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($5.02).

The stock has a market cap of £837.09 million and a PE ratio of -8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.86.

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

