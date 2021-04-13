mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. mPhase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,341.45% and a negative net margin of 59.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.