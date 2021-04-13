Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Update

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Weekend Unlimited Industries has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Weekend Unlimited Industries Company Profile

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

