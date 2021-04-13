Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Update

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Weekend Unlimited Industries has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
Weekend Unlimited Industries Company Profile
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Weekend Unlimited Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weekend Unlimited Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.