ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ZDGGF stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. ZOO Digital Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
About ZOO Digital Group
