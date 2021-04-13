ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ZDGGF stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. ZOO Digital Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

