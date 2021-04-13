Givaudan’s (GVDBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GVDBF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDBF stock opened at $4,085.04 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $3,291.04 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,852.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,043.53.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

