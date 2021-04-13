Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.83.

OSK stock opened at $121.45 on Monday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

