JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.00 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.48 ($12.33).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

