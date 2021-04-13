Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,843 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 84,145 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MHD opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

