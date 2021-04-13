Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,241 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.