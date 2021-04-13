Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $143,000 Stock Position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.70.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

