Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 33,183 Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Separately, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUNW opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

