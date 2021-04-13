Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $39,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,921 shares of company stock worth $809,948 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

