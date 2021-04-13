Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 125,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,315 shares in the company, valued at $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

