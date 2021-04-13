Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $213,000 in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,485,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of RPTX opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

