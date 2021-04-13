Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Digimarc worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMRC opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $487.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

