Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James raised their price target on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

