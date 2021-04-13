Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $376,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $504.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

