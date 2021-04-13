Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $551,000 Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 180.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EARN opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

