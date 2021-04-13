Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $537,000 Stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $389.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,438,580. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

