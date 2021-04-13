ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRPH. Dawson James began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

