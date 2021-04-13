BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

