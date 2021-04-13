Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $230,000 Investment in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of RigNet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Securities cut RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

RigNet stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. RigNet, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites.

