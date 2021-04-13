S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $421.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.77.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $371.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

