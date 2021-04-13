Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

