MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.15.

MET opened at $62.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

