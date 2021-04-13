Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.15.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $174.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

