Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $27.01 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $939.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,276. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

