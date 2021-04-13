Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.45 on Monday. Hubbell has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

