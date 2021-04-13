$215.12 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $215.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.81 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $889.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $905.23 million, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.24, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

