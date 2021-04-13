Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cfra

Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $84.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. Chewy has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,077 shares of company stock worth $22,638,068. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Chewy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after buying an additional 125,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.