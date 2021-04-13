Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.26.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $121.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

