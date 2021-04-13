Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO opened at $47.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.