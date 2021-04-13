Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.88 Million

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report sales of $484.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.10 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $191.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -616.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.