Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.43.

ALK opened at $71.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

