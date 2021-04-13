Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $337.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

