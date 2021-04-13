First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

